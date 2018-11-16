The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Quinn sees red, Bill plays an ace, Pam goes to the dark side?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that the dramarama keeps coming fast and furious for your favorite characters in L.A., even though it is a short week due to holiday scheduling.

Next week B&B will not be on the air Thursday November 22, nor Friday November 23. It is set to resume at its regular time on Monday November 26.

Nonetheless, expect to see sparks continue to fly as the fallout from this week’s hot and dirty shenanigans continue to rain down leading to angst and turmoil.

Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) has the world in the palm of his hand. Maybe. He chose to forfeit sending Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to jail in lieu of a shot at love with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). But will Brooke return his affection with her favors? Look for Ridge to make an all out effort to keep his wife from the grimy clutches of his arch enemy!

And should we be worried about Pam’s (Alley Mills) sanity? This week she and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) concocted a wild scheme to get what they want. But Pam may be willing to go a lot farther down the road of revenge than Donna is willing to travel.

Believe it or not they are back to sharing a receptionist desk at Forrester Creations. This arrangement strains credulity, but then again they are motivated to sacrifice to take down Quinn (Rena Sofer).

This would allow Donna another shot at Eric (John McCook), but is he biting? In the meantime, Pam made a concerning comment that indicated the Lemon Bar Lady may be a few eggs short of a dozen. Watch for the war between these three ladies to escalate in the coming days.

Things will also heat up at FC as love and lust is in the air for the younger crowd, including Zoe (Kiara Barnes), Xander (Adian Bradley), and Emma (Nia Sioux). Before too long a major complication will take place between these three as Wayne Brady debuts on B&B as Zoe’s dad. What epic developments will he usher in? Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS.