The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Lope are in a make or break situation, Zoe makes a move

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap reveal that Dollar Bill is back in the saddle again, while a new marriage is on the rocks before it could even set sail.

Let’s not waste a single minute, as all of next week’s spoilers are spectacularly scandalous just as February sweeps comes to an epic conclusion.

Poor Lope. Will Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) ever have a happily ever after? What’s especially galling is the fact that they would be a happy little family except for that nasty night in Catalina.

Next week Hope continues her campaign to do right by Liam by dumping him. Huh? It’s a very bumble-headed move on her part, but she means well.

Will waffler Liam take the bait and jump ship to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and her kids?

If he takes a cue from his dad, he will.

Next week Bill (Don Diamont) makes a beeline for his ex, Katie (Heather Tom). But there could be a little complication in the mix. Does Katie really want to get back together with Bill? What if she wants to wait it out for that pitiful man she called a husband, Thorne?

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Justin (Aaron D. Spears) have minds, and plans, of their own when it comes to his boss and her sister. But will their efforts to reunite Batie backfire in a good way? Who else wants to see Aaron and Donna back together again?

Just as Thorne departs Forrester Creations, another defection takes place. Wyatt (Darin Brooks) want to be the big dawg at Spencer Publications and makes a move. But if he thinks he’ll inherit the throne immediately, he has another thing coming!

Now that Zoe (Kiara Barnes) knows the truth about the baby switch, her conscience is in overdrive. But in order to do right by Hope, she has to turn her dad in. What does she decide? Be sure to tune in next week and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS.