The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Liam confronts Thomas and Xander makes a threat

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that some unexpected malarkey and mayhem are about to descend on your favorite characters, and would we expect anything different?

It looks like things may be about to come to a head where the baby swap is concerned. Then again, maybe not! The Bold and the Beautiful has a way of elongating story arcs, so the explosive show spoilers for next week may just be one big tease!

Of course, a lot is riding on Flo’s (Katrina Bowden) beautiful blonde head. She is playing a dangerous game with Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and playing a deceitful game with Hope (Annika Noelle).

So, she has an upsetting reaction when she gets wind that Lope is headed for a bad outcome.

Meanwhile, Flo and Zoe (Kiara Barnes) have even more trouble on their hands. If they thought they could keep their secret contained, that was wrong . Xander (Adain Bradley) wants no part of their deception. He will take matters into his own hands, something that terrifies the girls.

Ironically, they come to realize that this secret bonds them in a very deep and serious manner. Although it was Zoe’s dad who did the baby switch, she has colluded, and Flo enabled the whole swap.

Later, Xander has a moment with Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton) that will have you on the edge of your seat. It comes just as these two are ready to sign and seal their annulment papers.

What is it with The Bold and the Beautiful and annulments? Katie (Heather Tom) and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) got an annulment instead of a divorce also.

I suppose after Katie and Bill (Don Diamont) marry and split next month, it will be an annulment as well?

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is all sorts of busy next week. He doesn’t like it one bit that everyone’s favorite lawyer is advising Hope on her marriage to Liam. Later, he and Liam get into it, and we’re pretty sure it won’t be the last time these two hotheads go head to head.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.