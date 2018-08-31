The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Liam and Hope have a baby scare, Steffy tries to cut Hope from Forrester, Brooke and Ridge have a showdown

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS sudser tease that the newfound peace between vixen Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), virtuous Hope (Annika Noelle), and fertile Liam (Scott Clifton) is short lived!

Liam loves Hope and he loves Steffy. They love him, but in this case love does not make the world go ‘round. Next week the hopey-changey thing that they had all planned out comes to a screeching halt as cold hard reality sets in.

First off the ladies battle over which of their fashion lines should survive at Forrester Creations. Should it be squeaky clean Hope for the Future, or the slinky bedroom line? Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) must step in and mediate and this will prompt all kinds of chaos for Bridge.

The détente between these two has been on shaky ground, and a 6.7 magnitude earthquake is about to rip through L.A. as old tensions rise up between them like a rippling fault line.

The fuss kicks up again as Brooke demands to know who he will back at Forrester. The Dressmaker has a tough decision to make; back his daughter or her daughter? Hmm, you know what they say, a happy wife means a happy life!

This conundrum will not be solved in a blink, so expect lots of fireworks to ensue in the coming days. Especially since Bill (Don Diamont) is worming his way back into Brook’s clutches!

Elsewhere, Lope have a frightening baby scare, and the sexy hot interns continue to sizzle and spark as summer winds down. Are you team Emma (Nia Sioux) or Team Zoe (Kiara Barnes)?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.