The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Katie learns the identity of her donor and Bridge explodes

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show promise that the dramatic consequences of the kidney donation and transplant kick into high gear after a period of tense anxiety.

Katie (Heather Tom) and her loved ones spent some teary days wondering if she would live or die. There was no guarantee that she would live or be able to see her son grow up, and this was one time that Dollar Bill’s (Don Diamont) money could not save the day.

But, someone did step up and save the day as well as Katie’s life, and it was the last person anyone expected to do the Logan’s a solid.

Whether or not Shauna (Denise Richards) was right to push Flo (Katrina Bowden) to give Katie a kidney is a matter of debate. Her reasons for asking Flo to donate were mainly selfish and centered on being able to get back into the Logans, and by extension, the Forresters good graces.

To Flo’s credit, she asked to donate anonymously. She wanted nothing in exchange for her gift, but it’s kind of hard to hide a hospital stay!

Next week, the truth gets out and the fallout is stupendous.

Katie and her loved ones are shocked and awed when they discover who saved her life.

All of that drama pales in comparison to what happens between Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Taking a minute out from tending to Katie, Brooke takes the opportunity to go after Shauna, and not in a good way.

If Shauna thought her daughter’s noble act would have Brooke praising her, she was dead wrong.

Should these grown women be fighting over a man? Especially one with suspect judgment such as Ridge?

That’s a rhetorical question. Next week, these ladies go toe to toe, and you do not want to miss seeing the depths that each lady is willing to sink to to claim victory.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.