The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Katie and Bill go to war, the interns make waves, are Liam and Hope happy at last?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS soap promise that things are back to their fractious routine after the lovely if chaotic Lope wedding.

It’s been a while since we’ve had a good old fashioned catfight on a daytime drama. Why these soaptastic spectacles went the way of shoulder pads and big hair is a mystery wrapped in a riddle surrounded by an enigma. But seeing old-time but eternally radiant enemies Taylor (Hunter Tylo) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) throwing Lope’s wedding cake at each other was soapy fun, am I right?

But I digress; next week the usual high drama and sneaky suspense kicks back into the lives of the Forrester and Spencer families.

Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont) are building up to a battle over Will. Egged on by Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), Katie has a big decisions to make about Bill’s non-parenting style; will he live to regret putting work above family?

Wait a minute, never count out Dollar Bill! Expect some major pushback from The Stallion if Khorne continue the madness that entails taking on Bill Spencer.

In the design world, that minx Zoe (Kiara Barnes) can’t keep her mitts off Xander (Adain Bradley). The Brimerican is in for a mighty emotional conflict as the war between lovelies Emma (Nia Sioux) and Zoe heats up. Could this love triangle be the latest hot B&B ménage-a-trois going forward as Lope is now happily married and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is intent on conquering the business world with her lingerie line?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.