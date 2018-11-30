The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope takes a stand against Taylor, Bill has a dilemma, what’s Zoe hiding?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that the deliciously demented drama sweeping through L.A. continues to swirl around the hills and valleys as a determined diva digs in her heels, and a newbie kicks up some dust.

On Friday’s spectacular cliffhanger we saw Zoe (Kiara Branes) utterly gobsmacked when her distinguished father arrived to see his vixenly spawn. Wayne Brady debuted in the role of Dr. Reese Buckingham who is expected to bring a few secrets with him as he settles into life west coast life.

Apparently the good doctor is the polar opposite of Zoe, and is stunned at the lavish decadence that he finds going on all around him. Who do you think he’ll be paired with in the days and weeks to come?

The drama between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Hunter Tylo) continues to simmer and boil, bubble and trouble! But now Hope (Annika Noelle) goes on the warpath as well. Taylor has made it clear that she blames the mother-daughter duo for ruining her daughter’s life.

But will Hope’s involvement in this heated drama lead to a very sad outcome for her and Liam (Scott Clifton)?

B&B has put out a casting call for identical Caucasian babies who could pass as preemies: twins, triplets, or more?! Logic dictates that these little ones are most likely to be Lope’s bundles of joy.

Have we seen the last of Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez)? This week he was hot and heavy on Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) about his unresolved shooting. Of course half the town knows that it was Taylor who shot Bill (or was it?), but he’s uncharacteristically protecting her as a favor to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

With Tay-Tay going all nutty cuckoo over the town’s femme fatales, is it only a matter of time before she’s wearing jailhouse bracelets and outfitted for prison stripes? Tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS.