The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope rips into Flo, Bridge dangles, and Thomas is delusional

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show tease that your favorite characters must scramble to get their lives back on track. While some are thrilled and have won the baby sweepstakes, others are devastated and adrift.

There’s no doubt that the Logan and Forrester families have drawn battle lines in the wake of this stupendous development.

Bridge is shakier than ever after the truth comes out about Beth/Phoebe. One parent is thrilled at the expense of another or so it would seem. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) cannot stop enthusing over her new grandchild, but Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) can only think about Steffy (Jacqueline McInnes Wood) and the awful state she is in.

Steffy does not take the news well about Phoebe and has a very bad reaction to the girl being wrested away from her.

Meanwhile, Hope (Annika Noelle) informs Liam (Scott Clifton) that she never stopped loving him, even though she married Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and sent Liam to live with Steffy. For his part, a heavily deluded Thomas appeals to a gobsmacked Hope.

At week’s end, the emotional fireworks turn into a huge bonfire when Shauna (Denise Richards) and her daughter try to explain themselves.

The devious women appeal to the Logan clan, but they are having none of it. Look for Brooke and her sisters to tell the women exactly what they think and where they can travel.

You do not want to miss the marvelous moment when an aggrieved Hope rips into Flo for all the horrible things she has caused. You may even feel sorry for Flo.

Elsewhere, the Spencer men enjoy a bonding moment when Liam and Bill (Don Diamont) share a precious moment with baby Beth. If you had any doubts about Bill having a marshmallow heart where his family is concerned, they will be erased when you see him gaze upon his granddaughter.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.