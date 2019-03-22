The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope and Thomas spark, Brooke lashes out, Justin wins Donna’s heart?

22nd March 2019 12:19 PM ET

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that a whirlwind of soapy torment swirls about and around the restless and beautiful people in L.A.

There’s epic changes afoot with life and death issues, partner swaps and more so let’s start dishing all of the soapy dirt that’s fit to print!

Kicking off all of the shocking electricity and shenanigans was the arrival of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and adorable tot Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Unfortunately, the circumstances bringing them to town was a most unfortunate event, the death of Caroline (Linsey Godfrey).

This leaves Douglas without a mom and Thomas without a mate. But not for long! As fate would have it, Hope (Annika Noelle) is childless and wants to be free of Liam (Scott Clifton).

These two do have a past that might be worth exploring. What are the chances these three join forces and become one little happy family?

The chances are excellent with Taylor’s (Hunter Tylo) meddling. She will go full throttle trying to make everyone’s cares go away by hooking up. But her kooky ideas will also get her in trouble.

Next week Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) runs down the warpath against her frenemy after seeing the shrink kiss Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Apparently, Tay never stopped loving her baby daddy. Now what? Back to the future folks!

Meanwhile, Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont) continue to canoodle. Truth be told, the sparks flying between ex’s Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Justin (Aaron D. Spears) are a whole lot hotter and hopeful. Am I right?

Spoiler alert: when a new tiger comes to town Eric (John McCook) may consider changing his stripes! In April, Flo’s (Katrina Bowden) mom arrives with a boatload of trouble and a wandering eye. Could silver fox Eric be the perfect sugar daddy for Shauna (Denise Richards)!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS.