The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Flo is movin’ on up, Thomas is in the wings, and Bill throws a bombshell

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap reveal that secrets get let out of the bag, while a former bad boy tries to mend his ways and polish his image in a bid to get his family back.

Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) has tried to turn over a new leaf more times than can be counted, but is this time different? If he plays his card right he has a shot at an insta-family with Katie (Heather Tom), plus Wyatt has capitulated and agreed to join the family biz once again. What could go wrong?

Apparently, everything as Bill throws his “plans” for Spectra Fashions into high gear.

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) hits the roof when she spies Flo (Katrina Bowden) at the Bikini Bar and realizes she plans to stay in town.

This can’t be good for the whole baby drama between what seems like everyone in L.A. including the double baby mama herself, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Could Flo actually have more ties to the denizens than she realizes or is willing to spill? Rumor has it that she just could have a relation to someone that will blow the baby drama sky high. And we don’t mean Wyatt (Darin Brooks) who realizes he knows Flo from back in the day. This ought to be good!

Playing with fire, Zoe actually introduces Flo to Hope (Annika Noelle). This can’t be good, and by week’s end Flo hears a bombshell that could change everything!

Spoiler alerts: Matthew Atkinson (ex Austin Travers) will debut in the role of Thomas Forrester on March 15. Won’t Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Hunter Tylo) be surprised!

And, Denise Richards will debut on B&B on April 4. She is playing the role of Shauna, Flo’s mom (Katrina Bowden). This looks to thicken the soaptastic plot considerably as Shauna is said to hail from Vegas and never met a good time she didn’t like. She sounds perfect for Dollar Bill!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS.