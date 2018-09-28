The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Brooke learns Ridge’s secret, Jennifer Gareis is back on contract, Bill and Katie grow closer?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS sudser tease that Hades is set to freeze over. Could it be that in the aftermath of the contentious custody battle between Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont) that these two grow – gasp – closer?

Stranger things have happened fans! Explosive show spoilers reveal that next week the custody battle over Will (Finnegan George) comes to a close, and the verdict will surprise you. But what is even more shocking than the verdict is that Katie and Bill actually join forces and build a sort of truce for the sake of their son. Well, it’s about time!

Once the fireworks are in the court over, these two co-parents decide that telling their spawn the court’s decision is a job best done by the both of them. It will be a dramatic moment when the family comes face to face with the biggest news they’ve confronted as a unit.

And, that’s not all. It seems that Katie and Bill must be in each other’s orbits now, so is it possible that sparks begin to fly once again?

Where does this leave Thorne (Ingo Rademacher)? Will he feel like a third wheel now? Soap honeymoons are never very long, it will be interesting to see how this dynamic plays out.

Speaking of short-lived honeymoons, Bridge may soon fit nicely into that category. Once the trial is finished, snaky, sneaky Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) wrangles a conversation with Judge McMullen (Joe Lando). The savvy blonde smells something fishy about his relationship with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

What she hears sizzles her ears! Will Brooke retaliate by chumming it up even more with Bill? She may have a hard time getting a date on his calendar because Bill will make a full court press to reconnect with his estranged son Liam (Scott Clifton) next week.

In fact, look for Bill and Kelly to share a heartwarming moment. Maybe leopards can change their spots? At any rate, the trial seems to have had an effect on Bill, and his priority becomes mending the run-down fences he has with most, if not all, of his family members.

Back at Forrester Creations the tensions are bubbling and boiling! Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Xander (Adain Bradley) have new and improved roles at the fashion house, but not everyone is happy about these two movin’ on up! Who is set to cause friction for these bold and beautiful upcoming stars?

Fresh and innocent intern Emma (Nia Sioux) will hit the roof when she catches her sexy six-pack guy and his slinky ex, Zoe (Kiara Barnes) enjoying a cozy moment together after a spot of modeling. And, Sally finds herself having to prove herself in order to earn respect!

On a happy note, B&B fans are thrilled that Jennifer Gareis back on contract in her role as Donna. She first appeared Tuesday, September 25 for Khorne’s wedding. We will next see the talented actress in mid-October, in what we hear is a sizzling hot storyline.

Judging by the way she and Eric (John McCook) greeted each other at the wedding (complete with steamy flashback!), could these two be set to rekindle their May-December romance?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.