The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Brooke and Shauna tangle as Xander uncovers an ugly truth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that a tense truce between three ladies may be unraveling, while a once rock-solid relationship continues to erode.

There is a lot of assorted drama and angst going down in L.A. next week, so let’s get started dishing all of the hot and soapy dirt that’s coming down the pike.

But first, in real life news, there is a lot to celebrate for members of The Bold and the Beautiful cast. Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger shared the gender of their first baby and Rena Sofer is remarrying her ex-husband Sanford Bookstaver!

Muggers had better think twice before confronting armed and dangerous Shauna (Denise Richards). She has a stun gun and isn’t afraid to wield it! Zoe (Kiara Barnes) found this out the hard way.

After arguing with Flo (Katrina Bowden) Shauna arrived to find her daughter on the ground and Zoe towering over her. She did what any other mom packing heat would have done—threaten to stun her into next week!

In the end, these lovely ladies forged an uneasy truce in which it was agreed that Flo would keep her mouth shut about the baby switch of the century.

That might be hard now that Hope (Annika Noelle) is dead set on getting closer to her newfound cousin.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Shauna are two other beautiful peeps destined to become closer! She appreciates his designs and he appreciates her appreciation!

What could go wrong? Just ask Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) who doesn’t like Shauna’s intrusive presence in their lives. Look for her to make a move that Ridge finds unsettling.

Will Xander (Adain Bradley) figure out Zoe’s part in the baby switch secret? Her sudden preoccupation has him concerned, and he goes into overdrive to figure out what she is keeping from him.

Before May Sweeps is over, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) will do something truly despicable in his bid to get Hope all to himself. Will it put lives in danger, leaving some altered forever?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.