The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Bill makes a move on Katie, Zoe handles a bombshell, Throne leaves behind a disaster

Hope (Annika Noelle) on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise that the gig is up for some sneaky folks, but will they be made to pay the price?

As for poor Katie (Heather Tom), will she ever find somebody to love her? You know what they say, there’s someone for everyone, and it appears there’s a man on a stallion just waiting to scoop her up and off into the sunset.

Katie won’t have a Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) in her side much longer. Can you believe the cad had the nerve to ask not for a divorce, but for an annulment? Ouch.

Don’t feel sad for the littlest Logan yet, Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) has his sights on her, and their son wants nothing more than to be a happy family again.

The reverberations from Thorne’s tactless bombshell will go far beyond Bill and Katie however — in ways that he never could have imagined.

Meanwhile, that sexy minx Zoe (Kiara Barnes) is in the hot seat in more ways than one. She knows that the baby conveniently adopted by Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), courtesy of her dad, is really Lope’s child.

The stunning knowledge will take a toll on her, in more ways than one. What does this mean for Steffy, Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle)?

For one, it means that Liam is right back in the middle of the lovely ladies. For her part Hope is throwing herself into her work, and enjoying being Auntie Hope to baby Phoebe.

All the while, Liam and Steffy are liking the idea of being a happy family. It will not be pretty when the truth is exposed and Liam the waffler must choose. Or will he?

Don’t be surprised if these three manage to give new meaning to the phrase, blended family!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS.