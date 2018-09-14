The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Bill has a secret weapon, Bridge are falling down, Sally is loud and proud

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap and beyond promise that your favorite characters will find themselves in some surprising situations in which quick thinking must save the day.

More than one couple is on the ropes and just when it looks Lope is back on track, well, you know what they say, never count your chickens before they’ve hatched!

It’s been a while since we’ve seen fiery Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) front and center, but all of that is about to change. Let’s just presume that she and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) have been busy getting to know each other better and leave it at that.

With all the urgent business taking place with Lope and Steam these past few weeks, some characters were bound to get pushed to the sides of the action.

But explosive spoilers tease that the divine Miss Spectra is about to have her moment in the sun. Now that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has won the fashion line battle over at Forrester Creations, soap spoilers tease that she may have more than a bit part to play as a new designer.

Steffy is eager to use some of Sally’s ideas, but this may cause unexpected friction for someone else. It wasn’t that long ago that Sally was in charge of her own fashion house, and a plum role at Forrester Creations will raise some eyebrows.

Could they be the beautifully manicured arches perched above Hope’s (Annika Noelle) eyes? Spoilers promise that the fallout from Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) decision to choose his daughter’s fashion line over Hope’s will have stunning and unforeseen consequences as fall progresses.

The first casualty of his cost-cutting choice may be his marriage!

Fussing and feuding couples Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie (Heather Tom) will find out how far family loyalty runs as they get entangled into a mutually sticky domestic situation where the stakes are high.

Mad at Ridge, Brooke has been spending more and more time with his arch enemy and lying about it. But that’s not the end of her duplicity. She has promised Bill to work Katie over in order to secure his custody rights. Can’t these two sisters ever get along?

But it won’t all be shadows and frowns for the beleaguered mom as dashing Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) has a giant surprise for the love of his life. Let’s just say that these two will need to change the monograms on their towels if all goes according to plan!

Speaking of friction, there is not enough grease in the world to squelch the disenchanted squeaking emanating from certain members of Forrester’s younger set. Xander (Adain Bradley) has two lovely ladies fighting over his hot bod. One is sweet, one is spicy, and before all is said and done, despite his best intentions, Xander will find himself in the middle of a very unexpected hot mess!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.