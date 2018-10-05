The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Bill goes ballistic, Wyatt is tempted, Brill hits the sheets?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise that Bill’s (Don Diamont) redemption train threatens to come off the rails, a nasty battle brews between the Forrester minions, and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is the odd man out.

Last week’s unsurprising verdict in the custody case involving Will (Finnegan George) continues to churn up drama and intrigue, not to mention some threats of revenge.

Ridge should have saved his puppy dog eyes and pleadings, and just let Judge McMullen (Joe Lando) come to his own inevitable conclusion about skanky Bill. The testimony about his incredibly narcissistic behavior and scandalous past would have made a Kardashian blush.

But no, he had to interfere, and now, his actions will come back to bite him. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) wastes no time telling Bill that Ridge influenced the judge in Katie’s (Heather Tom) favor.

Hurricane Bill will churn up like the nasty demon he is, and all of his tender parental bonding moments will become a thing of the past!

That was fast, but we all knew Dollar Bill couldn’t stay warm and fuzzy forever. Does this portend a Brill reunion? What do you think?

Meanwhile, the trio over at Forrester, newly minted models Xander (Adain Bradley) and his ex Zoe (Kiara Barnes), along with intern Emma (Nia Sioux) set off fireworks of their own. Could Emma not be as pure as the wind-driven snow as she makes out to be?

This week we saw her bestie Tiffany (Maile Brady) fret over Emma’s simmering resentment of seeing sexy Zoe’s paws all over her man. Tiff tells Emma to slow down, remember the past? Uh oh, why do I fear a bunny boiling is about to take place?

Elsewhere, yet another three-headed storm is forming in the Pacific as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) continues to stretch her tentacles, this time latching on to Wyatt (Darin Brooks). Spoilers reveal that there’s trouble ahead as Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) grows suspicious of Steffy’s motives. These two had an epic cake-fight cat-fight, will history repeat itself?

Stay tuned and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.