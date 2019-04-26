The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Bill and Shauna flirt, Quinn schemes, and is Flo in danger?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise that the antics of a bad-boy baby daddy reach a new level while a mother-daughter duo adds to the swirling drama. Let’s not waste a minute getting to all of the soaptastic dirt that’s fit to print.

Wow, who knew that beautifully sculpted Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) had such a heart of darkness beating inside him? His stunning deception as he schemes to win Hope’s (Annika Noelle) heart is truly depraved.

Drawing a hokey kid’s picture and pretending his son did it is just weird. But now, there’s a witness to his deceit, which may sound the death knell to his quest to wrangle a new mommy. Yes, getting Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) nanny to help him is ingenious, but it leaves a trail that probably comes back to haunt him.

In the meantime, Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy are reunited in the city of love with their daughters while Thomas poaches clueless Hope (Annika Noelle). What could go wrong?

How about the fact that Hope and Liam had reunion sex right before he ditched her at her urging? You can see where this trajectory is going soap fans, what are the chances that another bun is rising in the oven?

The drama between Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Sally (Courtney Hope) will spill over between Quinn and Wyatt (Darin Brooks). The old Quinn is back! Wasn’t Sally incredibly well-behaved when Quinn reared her gorgeously coiffed head and went after her son’s love?

Her patience isn’t endless though. Look for a minor eruption in the coming days!

What’s next for Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie (Heather Tom)? He was gobsmacked that she was able to resist his suave proposal. Maybe if he’d done it on a stallion it would have helped?

Expect a surprising someone to step forward to get these two to come to their senses.

Bill does not like to be told no and next week he looks for some comfort for his bruised ego. What are the chances that Shauna (Denise Richards) has an inkling to help Bill feel more manly?

Flo (Katrina Bowden) may need a father figure after her ugly confrontation with Zoe (Kiara Barnes). Will the truth about the baby switch ever come out?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.