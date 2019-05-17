The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Bill and Katie’s announcement fallout and Zoe’s fear grows

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that a stunning announcement is just the beginning of the soapy drama for one bold and beautiful couple, while another couple contemplates the consequences of their rash actions.

Is the world ready for Batie 2.0? Ready or not, here they come! Now that everyone knows that Katie (Heather Tom) said yes, expect a tremendous pushback from a very unlikely source.

Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie’s stunning announcement that they’re back on track after her shocking annulment and his hard pass at Shauna’s (Denise Richards) illicit proposition has fallout—this is a soap after all!

Once again, Zoe (Kiara Barnes) has anxiety and concern about Flo’s (Katrina Bowden) level of commitment to keeping the baby switch secret. Flo keeps on getting cozier and more entrenched in the high life. Not only is she getting to know Hope (Annika Noelle) better and better, she’s moving on up!

Life in the Forrester mansion will be a big adjustment for the Vegas gal. But how will being in the midst of reminders about her deception eat away at her conscience?

One thing’s for certain, Quinn (Rena Sofer) will take every chance she gets to push Flo and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) back together.

Now that these two have kissed, there’s no getting that genie back in the bottle! Will Wyatt start to have second thoughts now that his ex is available and ready to trot?

If Justin (Aaron D. Spears) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) keep spending so much time together, there’s some hope they’ll see the light and reunite. These two were really great together, and isn’t it time for someone to have a happily ever after on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Was it just me or was the seduction scene between Bill and Shauna a little creepy? Sure, Bill’s oiled pecs were to die for, but Katie listening in like a voyeur to the whole shebang was just a little too pervy!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.