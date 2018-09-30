The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke dumps Ridge this week?

The Bold and the Beautiful fans can expect a ton of red-hot action between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Bill (Don Diamont) this week as an explosive teaser clip reveals, “The heat is on, the truth is out, the jig is up!”

All the beans will hit the fan when Brooke discovers what Ridge did to try and influence Katie’s (Heather Tom) custody case. In the aftermath of the trial, sneaky Brooke pays a visit to Judge McMullen (Joe Lando) in his chambers.

Using her wily charms, Brooke is able to deduce that Ridge’s hand was at play where the judge was concerned. And once she discovers the truth, she runs straight to her own partner in crime, Dollar Bill!

In the explosive clip, the blond bombshell is livid as she cries out, “Ridge did this, Ridge made this happen!” Bill is stunned, and there is no doubt that he won’t take this startling news laying down.

We also see Ridge and the judge exchange a handshake. Last week, he took great pains to remind the judge that he owes him, specifically for law school tuition!

But during the trial, testimony from numerous people painted Bill in the dark light that he lives and thrives in. Surely their damning comments on his conduct would have ensured he lost custody, right?

Now that the contentious trial proceedings are over, fans can expect the next major battle to take place, this time between Bridge. When the truth about her shenanigans with Bill comes out (and it will!) Bridge will be in their own dark place. Is it just a matter of time before Brill are back and sizzling, living large in L.A.?

Fans think so, and they’re already lining up to declare loyalty to Team Brill or Team Bridge. One thing’s for certain, next week will be full of shocking bombshells and switched alliances that you don’t want to miss!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.