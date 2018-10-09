The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke betrays Ridge and Steffy catches Brill in the act!

On The Bold and the Beautiful, the ugly truth about Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) cavorting with Bill (Don Diamont) behind Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) back is about to get a whole lot worse this week! How can her deception against her husband with his arch-enemy possibly get any more convoluted?

It can, and it will, when Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) of all people spots Brill kissing! As if Brooke needed any more dynamite in her already troubled personal life, Steffy seeing this image that burns her retinas will be the final straw. Steffy goes on a rampage after witnessing Brooke being unfaithful to her dad.

All was not smiles and roses between Brooke and Ridge to begin with, but both of these bold and beautiful people have dirt on their hands. Ridge went up against Brooke in a manner of speaking when he conspired to have the custody trial swing against Bill.

Even though Katie (Heather Tom) is Brooke’s sister, she sided with Bill, the extent of which is about to come out to ruinous effect. Because not only will Bill be hopping mad, Katie will be devastated that her two-faced sister was lying all along.

Really, what was Brooke thinking? What kind of sister goes against her sibling in a custody trial when the father is a low down, dirty dog like Dollar Bill? Well, the slut of the valley has a history with Bill, and it looks like she’s about to have a future as well!

Of course, fans are already burning up social media with heated opinions on whether these two, in fact, deserve each other after all the pain they’ve caused their loved ones.

But back to Hurricane Steffy! As soon as she spies Brill’s hookup, she runs to tell daddy dearest. And really, why shouldn’t she? Brooke is a married woman, and Ridge has no idea that she’s being unfaithful. Of course, Steffy has her own agenda since she hates Bill, but that’s another story.

How long will it take Ridge to confront Bill and Brooke? Not long, and when he does, the pieces of his marriage will be in a shambles.

You do not want to miss the moment of Brooke’s betrayal on Tuesday, and you definitely do not want to miss Ridge’s mind-blowing, jaw-dropping reaction later in the week when he hears what his wife’s been up to!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.