The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke and Taylor exchange words, Liam has a surprise for Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 22, 2018, reveal that an explosive confrontation is about to go down.

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) are married and they are getting ready to celebrate their union with a party. Of course, the reception won’t go off without a hitch, especially with two women determined to shield their daughters from getting hurt.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) agreed to attend the wedding to show a united front, but bringing Taylor (Hunter Tylo) along wasn’t going to be without consequences.

Hope asked Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to keep it together for her sake. Even though the two women tried to meet like adults and hash things out before the wedding, it looks like that didn’t stop them from losing their cool.

During the Lope wedding reception, Brooke and Taylor are going to argue. Of course, The Bold and the Beautiful fans called this before it even happened. With the history between the two, shouting at the reception isn’t unexpected.

Hope has a surprise coming. Liam decided to plan a honeymoon for his new bride. Brooke’s cabin is the destination, but will it be a happily ever after experience?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and weeknights on PopTV.