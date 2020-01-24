The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke and Quinn at odds and Sally pushes back

Subscribe to our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that there is still a lot to handle in Los Angeles. All of the drama is getting ready to ramp up, and several people are going to get a shock.

Right now, The Bold and the Beautiful viewers are left in limbo as the impeachment trial has put the show several days behind.

Viewers last saw the episode that showed Sally (Courtney Hope) getting turned down by Wyatt (Darin Brooks). He attempted to break up with her, but she isn’t going to let him go easily.

This will be the second time he has ditched her for Flo (Katrina Bowden). Sally will visit her competition to talk about things.

Rumors are swirling that Sally may be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful. A beloved character is set to be killed off, and the signs she has had recently lead viewers to believe it may be her.

Sally will talk to Katie (Heather Tom) about her health in the coming days. Something isn’t right, but the information about what is happening is being kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) have declared war on one another. Eric (John McCook) is caught in the middle and will have to choose a side. Which lady he sides with may surprise you.

Look for Eric and Quinn to disagree about an important subject. How will all of this affect Shauna (Denise Richards)?

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) wants to team up with Quinn to get rid of Brooke once and for all. Will this partnership happen? Quinn is headed to the point of no return, and the decisions she makes could affect everything in her life for years to come.

With the impeachment trial ongoing, The Bold and the Beautiful will likely get bumped again. Remember to check social media avenues to find out how and when to watch all the brand new episodes.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.