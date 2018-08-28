The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill threatens to expose Katie’s boozy past, Hope is upset that Liam shares a past with her doctor!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Wednesday August 29, 2018 episode of the CBS soap tease that emotions run high as it becomes apparent that man about town Liam (Scott Clifton) knows all the lovely ladies in L.A.!

She’s baaaack! Yes, that’s Robin Givens back onscreen as shady OB/GYN Dr. Phillips. It seems that as long as Liam is in town, she will be one very busy lady.

But Hope (Annika Noelle) is none too pleased to discover that her doc has already delivered one of Liam’s babies; the one he just had with her frenemy Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Maybe she should be more worried about Dr. Phillips’ sketchy stethoscope skills. She just wasn’t on the ball as Steffy’s pregnancy progressed, giving out health scares and false alarms left and right.

Will Hope demand a different doctor, or just make Liam’s life miserable?

Elsewhere Dolla Bill (Don Diamont) is doing what he does best, scheming and threatening his loved ones! Really, it got kind of tedious watching him follow Steffy around like a lovesick puppy right? Now the Stallion is back in the saddle, and rearing up high as a custody battle with Katie (Heather Tom) is on the horizon.

On Wednesday he pulls out the big guns as he threatens to expose a very lurid detail about Katie’s past. But will he really go through with his threat? Bill intends to tell one and all that Katie was a silly, sloppy drunk not so long ago—but does he have it in him to hurt his baby momma like that? Tune in and find out!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.