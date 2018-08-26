The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill and Katie go to war, Steffy is in the catbird seat at Forester

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Monday August 27, 2018 episode of the CBS soap tease that a custody battle royale is about to hit the streets, while an ambitious fashion maven has her eye on the prize.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is bound and determined to outrun her sketchy love life and major disappointment with her baby daddy. All of her hard work is paying off and she’s in the pole position at Forrester Creations.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) of all people is impressed by Steffy’s achievements. The Dressmaker lets the new mom know exactly what he thinks of her comeback. Although he wanted her to win the Liam (Scott Clifton) sweepstakes, he’s happy to see her on an upswing.

These two have a tender, bonding moment as she tells him how much his support means to her. It’s about time poor Steffy had a real man in her corner, right?

Elsewhere Bill (Don Diamont) goes on a rampage against Katie (Heather Tom) her new amour, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher). He has nerve, you’ve gotta give him that. He is possibly one of the most derelict dads in the northern hemisphere, yet he vows to fight for custody of a son who hates him. Go figure.

Katie better watch her back, Bill is none too pleased to be challenged, and roars a mighty threat or two her way! Should she be scared? Tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.