The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Big Brother 21’s Jessica Milagros gets walk-on role

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that a Season 21 Big Brother cast member will be filming a walk-on role today on the CBS lot. This is typical following the summer-long reality show. While this time, it is only one cast member, in the past there have been a few during one or more episodes in October.

Jessica Milagros was part of Big Brother 21. She is a plus-size model and hails from Chicago, Illinois. While in the beginning, it looked like she may be eliminated early on, Milagros made it to the jury house and was able to attend the finale as a voting member of the jury.

During week six of Big Brother, Jessica Milagros was able to win the Head of Household competition. That is when Jack was evicted and he began the jury house. While Jessica didn’t make it to the end, she finished in seventh place.

On Instagram live, Jessica Milagros filled Big Brother viewers in and confirmed that she was the houseguest who would be visiting The Bold and the Beautiful for a walk-on role. It is unclear who she will be filming with as it is shooting today, but the information is usually made available on social media.

Jessica will be on The Bold & The Beautiful#BB21 pic.twitter.com/TRMHJmWwEn — Mel Brown (@melbrown00) September 29, 2019

Right now, things are gearing up for November sweeps on The Bold and the Beautiful. Jessica Milagros will likely be a model for Forrester Creations or she will end up working as a bartender or server. It is going to be a basic role as tradition reveals the Big Brother houseguest chosen speaks minimally and appears momentarily.

Last year, Tyler Crispen and Brett Robinson appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful. Then, Angela Rummans also appeared in a separate episode. In the past, there were groups of houseguests on for a Halloween party. While Jessica Milagros likely doesn’t know what she will be doing, she is enthusiastic about the role.

Sign up now for your Bold and Beautiful news alerts!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.