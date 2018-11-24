The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Big Brother 20 star Angela Rummans makes appearance

The Bold and the Beautiful is welcoming a familiar face to some CBS fans. This week, another Big Brother 20 alum drops by Forrester Creations.

Last month, Tyler Crispen and Brett Robinson showed up with gifts for Quinn (Rena Sofer). They taped their episode within hours of the Big Brother 20 season finale. CBS has incorporated several Big Brother stars over the last few years.

This week, Angela Rummans will make an appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful. She will also be at Forrester Creations, but her role comes with more interaction.

Rummans can be seen on the preview standing to the side of the door while Wayne Brady debuts in his new role as Zoe’s (Kiara Barnes) dad.

While on Big Brother 20, Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen became “Tangela.” The two moved in together after the season aired.

There have been rumors of trouble in paradise for the couple but both have dispelled the talk. They appear happy with one another and are on track to be the next super couple from the reality show.

At this point, it looks like Angela Rummans’ role on The Bold and the Beautiful is simply a walk-on role and will be only for a day. It is unclear what she will be doing but the clip shows her at Forrester Creations. Since Zoe works there, it makes sense that her dad would be showing up too.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.