The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: A bitter Steffy returns with an agenda

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hurricane Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) makes landfall on Monday, and her arrival will set in motion a series of shocking developments.

We haven’t seen the bitter brunette since the awful truth about the baby swap emerged. Long story short, Flo (Katrina Bowden) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) were among the people who kept the secret about baby Phoebe being baby Beth. When the truth came out, Hope (Annika Noelle) got her baby back, and Steffy lost hers.

Steffy has been away licking her wounds and has had a good long time to think about those who wronged her. She unleashes her pent up fury on Thomas first.

Explosive show spoilers reveal that Steffy will not be content to get back to a new normal. She will be miffed that her dad has taken Thomas’ side and tried to help him.

In turn, Thomas will return to Forrester Enterprises where he will want to resume his role as if it’s business as usual.

Can Steffy allow this after all she’s suffered at his hands? Don’t put it past her to try and sabotage his career, and perhaps Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) as well.

Steffy has lost a lot and seeing two family members every day at work will remind her of this. Steffy is a proud person and chances are her wrath will spill out into the boardroom.

But, that’s not all she gets up to. She’s also lost Liam (Scott Clifton) and being man-less just isn’t something Steffy does well.

Spoilers reveal that something happens to shake up Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie’s (Heather Tom) happiness. Could it be that a miserable Steffy plays on sympathetic Bill’s heartstrings? A pity party is not out of the question, and you don’t want to miss what happens next between these two incendiary exes!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.