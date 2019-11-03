The Bold and the Beautiful: Shauna is set to become a bunny boiler?

The Bold and the Beautiful fans who were hoping a former Vegas showgirl would stick around to cause mischief are in luck. It seems everything is falling into place as far as her crush on Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is concerned, but should he be more alarmed than he is over her obsession?

After all, Shauna (Denise Richards) has shown herself to be capable of deep deviousness. When she discovered that her daughter Flo (Katrina Bowden) had helped in a baby switch, she urged her to keep quiet and did the same.

Then, when the truth came out she urged Flo to donate a kidney to Katie (Heather Tom) to get in good with her newfound Logan family. We assume she also has lots of dark secrets from her Vegas past just waiting to spill forth.

In the meantime, Shauna has found Ridge to be quite yummy. She was at the right place at the right time, and now, she appears hellbent not only to keep Flo a Logan but also to make herself a Forrester.

Shauna’s current attraction to Ridge started when she helped the drunk guy lay low for the night and ahem, took off his pants. There was also a kiss, which he doesn’t even remember.

Nonetheless, these two have since flirted up a storm, and she’s been blabbing about it to Flo and Quinn (Rena Sofer).

This week, a smitten Ridge tells Shauna they’re friends, and you know she’s hoping to make it with benefits! After yet another kiss, she takes it much farther in her mind.

All of this fantasizing has got to be leading to something big—either a full-fledged affair with Ridge or an unconsummated and vengeful payback.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.