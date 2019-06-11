The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Thomas rages on Flo and Zoe guilts Xander

The Bold and the Beautiful is exploding fireworks a bit early this year, with the baby switch storyline now out in the open. On Tuesday, the fallout from Monday’s revelation continues to reverberate with potentially dangerous consequences for all involved.

Zoe’s (Kiara Barnes) feathers are flying over Xander’s (Adain Bradley) foray to tell the truth to Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton). She is greatly relieved to learn that even though he nearly busted down the door, no beans were spilled. Instead, Lope now wonders why Xander is so concerned about their love life.

Zoe told Xander to continue to keep his mouth shut or she and her dad will go to jail. He is conflicted, not wanting her to be in prison stripes, but also not wanting to be a party to this charade.

The ultimate proof of his love for Zoe will be if he keeps quiet, but which organ is larger — his heart or his brain?

Meanwhile, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is livid after hearing the awful truth. He too is conflicted. If the truth comes out his sister Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be hurt, but if the truth doesn’t come out, the woman he professes to love will be hurt.

In the midst of all his swirling emotion, Flo (Katrina Bowden) becomes his target. Thomas reads her the riot act about what she’s done—or not done.

Of course, she’s at her breaking point, and this may send her over the edge. At first, she doesn’t know how to handle Thomas’ anger.

Explosive show spoilers reveal that Thomas doesn’t make an immediate move. Later in the week, Steffy takes action that could change everything. She has something to say about baby Phoebe that will make Thomas’ conscience explode. Will this prolong the agony or cause him to tell everything he knows?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.