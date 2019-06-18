The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Party planning busts out and Thomas stuns Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful recap reveals that the people in L.A. tried to plan a party, but some of their crew want nothing to do with the shindig. Could it be guilty consciences at work?

With good intentions, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam (Scott Clifton) decide that everyone needs a little get together to relax and unwind and just enjoy each other’s company.

When Liam tells Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about his idea, she wasn’t too keen on the whole thing. Well, it’s not like she has anything better to do than to change diapers all day!

For her part, Flo (Katrina Bowden) resists the idea, but Wyatt pushes. Of course, being in the same room with the people she pulled a baby switch con on would be too much for her. This girl is going to crack like an overripe watermelon sooner or later, and when she does, no one will see it coming!

Meanwhile, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) continues to shock and awe poor Hope (Annika Noelle). He is the new heir apparent designer and used his skills to create a one-of-a-kind gown for Hope. Of course, she is stunned by his large gesture. But even more shocking is the fact that he kisses her again, after being told not to do that. Uh oh, is he capable of doing much more?

She tells him to move slowly, she just got divorced. Annulled, really. She assures him that she wants to be there for his mommy-less son, but that’s not all he wants.

Will Hope realize that her mom’s concern over Thomas’ obsession is well-justified?

This week, Brooke flat out told her that he’s growing stranger by the minute in his quest to win her over. Of course, Brooke saw right through the flowers and candy thing, telling Hope that a small boy like Douglas wouldn’t do that, but Thomas would.

