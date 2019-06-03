The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Lunacy has replaced fluoride in the L.A. water supply

The Bold and the Beautiful today was a mishmash of contradictions, from ludicrous to incredulous. On one end of the spectrum was the unbelievable Lope, breaking up because they love each other so much!

Opposite this lunacy was the immense sanity of Xander (Adain Bradley) who is rumored to pay for his reason with his life.

Why, oh why does B&B do this to its characters? Having Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) break up their marriage even as they confess they don’t want to makes them look like idiots.

Sure, they have reasons, but they’re the kind that should put them in the loony bin. Hope wants Liam to be a dad to another woman’s kids because they are fatherless. Very charitable of her, but has she thought of looking in the grocery store for an eligible bachelor? I hear you can find some good ones in the frozen food aisle.

And Liam is no better, agreeing to what amounts to pimping him out!

This dunderheadedness had a nice counterpoint in poor Xander learning the truth about the baby swap from Zoe (Kiara Barnes). Zoe tried to explain how keeping Hope in the dark about her presumed dead baby is for the best. In what universe?

Xander was understandably gobsmacked, and protested that everyone involved needs to know, stat. He is like the 15th person to know about this secret, and the only one who wants to do the right thing at this point in time.

But at what price? Dark spoilers hint that Xander will meet his maker before he can spill the beans!

Elsewhere, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) sparred about, what else, Lope.

Thomas is Team Steam, while Steffy is Team Lope. Let the games, and the musical chairs, begin!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS.