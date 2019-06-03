The Bold and the Beautiful nominated for Golden Nymph Award

The Bold and the Beautiful has been nominated for a Golden Nymph Award at the 59th Annual Monte Carlo Television Festival. The soap’s nom is for the category of Outstanding Telenovela/Soap Opera, and it’s the sudser’s 14th nomination for this prestigious award.

The Bold and the Beautiful has a huge following worldwide, and it has been honored to win the award in this category for 13 consecutive years.

There are 17 countries represented among the nominee categories. The Golden Nymph Awards are a celebration of superior television programming. Will B&B keep their win streak intact this year?

Several stars will be lucky enough to find out in person, as Annika Noelle (Hope), Scott Clifton (Liam), and Denise Richards (Shauna) will all be at the ceremony representing the CBS sudser.

The glamorous event is scheduled for June 14–18. The actual award ceremony will be held on the last day of the gathering. B&B has been a popular contender over the years, and the event churns out tons of publicity overseas for the show, no doubt generating tons of new fans.

There are two other nominees for the Outstanding Telenovela/Soap Opera award this year, the soap Elif, from Turkey, and the soap, From Your Heart to Mine, from India.

It is apt that Annika Noelle, Scott Clifton, and Denise Richards will be in Monte Carlo to rep the daytime drama. These three are embroiled in a front-burner storyline involving a scandalous baby switch.

Noelle and Clifton’s characters are in a star-crossed lover’s relationship, with Hope rejecting Liam due to the “loss” of their baby. Of course, the baby is alive and well and has been adopted by Liam’s ex! Until all of this crazy dirt comes out, it looks like these three will be front and center, pushing the envelope with B&B viewers, who seem to either love or loathe the storyline.

Fun fact: In mythology, a nymph is a mystical being associated with nature!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS.