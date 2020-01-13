The Bold and the Beautiful: Here we go on the Steam vs Lope ride again

The Bold and the Beautiful is setting up another Steffy (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood), Liam (Scott Clifton), and Hope (Annika Noelle) love triangle. After Friday’s show, there is no other way around it.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) successfully manipulated both Hope and Steffy, causing Liam to be put in a predicament The Bold and the Beautiful viewers have seen more than once.

With the Logan girl headed home to cry to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about the kiss between Steffy and Liam, a whole new level up upset is about to rain down.

Viewers have been voicing their want for another love interest for Steffy for quite some time. The back and forth with Liam isn’t doing it for most.

While Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Thomas want her to be with her baby daddy, many of her fans believe she deserves a leading man that shares her strength and fire. Liam isn’t that.

Hope and Liam were set to be happy before this whole baby swap took over last year, and now, there is not much left aside from Thomas’ crazy and affect on everyone he is connected to.

He managed to successfully get into her head again and manipulate everyone around her to get his desired result. Hope saw Liam and Steffy kissing, sending her spiraling.

In this week’s episodes, several of the other The Bold and the Beautiful actors will be seen. Shauna (Denise Richards) and Flo (Katrina Bowden) will be front and center again.

More of Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric (John McCook) is also planned. Viewers will get a break from the merry go round that has been filled with Hope, Liam, and Steffy.

Where the writers will go from here remains to be seen, but viewers are anticipating more back and forth between Steam and Lope.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.