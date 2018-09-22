The Bold and the Beautiful custody battle takes a shocking turn

On The Bold and the Beautiful, the mother of all custody battles takes place next week when Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont) go to court, but even die-hard fans will be shocked at what takes place before, during and after the trial!

Viewers can expect a sudden, and shocking sequence of events to unfold that no one saw coming.

The fallout from this heartbreaking custody war will be epic for the members of both the Forrester and Spencer families, in ways that will reverberate well into the fall as both sides stoop to incredibly new lows to get what they want.

But Bill and Katie are not the only couple who will be at each other’s throats — Bridge is in danger of demolition!

Fans were loving the fact that super talented (not to mention sexy!) soap veteran Joe Lando debuted this week as Judge Craig McMullen. But apparently, the judge owes Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) a huge favor as he paid for his law school tuition back in the day!

These two have a reunion in the judge’s chambers and all is warm and fuzzy when Craig assures Ridge that he owes him one. He would not be where he is today if it weren’t for Ridge’s financial assistance.

Cue the violins fans, you know what comes next! Yep, eager Ridge went there and told the judge that swinging the hearing in Katie’s favor would be repayment enough! Yikes, the dressmaker had his big boy pants on!

Will he or won’t he? Craig is highly ambivalent about throwing the case, reminding Ridge that he could lose his job. In response, Ridge amps up the pathos factor, big time.

He insinuated that Bill attacked his “little girl,” grown woman Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood)! Of course, he left out the consensual part, but the judge now thinks the worst of Bill.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has no idea of the machinations Ridge is up to. But alas, he has no clue about the backroom deal she has with Bill. She’s been pleading his case with Katie, and if Ridge knew … well, let’s just say it’s only a matter of time before both of their schemes are exposed to the light of day.

You do not even want to contemplate the nuclear reaction that ensues. Many fans are speculating online that Brill 2.0 is just days away!

But wait, there’s more! Katie amps up the stakes by rushing her wedding date before the court date. All this to better display her happy family to the judge. Of course, this is Thorne’s idea, but does he have an ulterior motive? He may look like a choirboy, but don’t be surprised if he, too, has a secret agenda!

How will Dollar Bill respond to the moved up nuptials? Explosive show spoilers reveal that Bill has an ace up his sleeve — a secret witness that can tear Katie to shreds!

But while the judge wrestles with his conscience, there is another threat to Ridge’s peace of mind. Spoilers reveal that Eric (John McCook) realizes Ridge is acting strangely. Will he put two and two together and put the kibosh on Ridge’s risky scheme?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekday on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.