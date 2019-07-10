The Bold and the Beautiful: Could Hope kill Thomas?  

The Bold and the Beautiful fans have watched in dismay as Hope (Annika Noelle) travels down a dark route. Day by day, minute by minute, this character is sinking down the rabbit hole, and there is seemingly no end in sight now that she’s agreed to marry Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Rightfully so, her friends and family are concerned and looking to stop the madness any way possible.

But could it be that Hope is the one who puts an end to the travesty that is Thomas? It could be!

First of all, it is tragic to see Hope so dumbed-down. She is numb with grief over the “loss” of her infant baby, but still, her actions are mind-numbingly stupefying with B&B fans calling for a quick end to the ludicrous baby swap plot.

In her lunacy, Hope divorced Liam (Scott Clifton) and demanded that he and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) play house, making one big happy family. Oh the irony, since Liam is really the swapped baby’s daddy.

Thomas knows the truth, something he has used to his advantage, and failed to mention. When poor Emma (Nia Sioux) was about to expose the lie, he killed her.

Hope has made it clear that this will be sexless marriage, and it’s hard to believe that Thomas will go along with that. He could stoop low enough to drug her, or he could force himself on her.

If the latter happens, it may be enough to snap Hope out of her delusional world and fight back.

In this scenario, it’s entirely possible that Hope puts an end to Thomas. Would she be convicted of murder, her life over, never to again have the chance to hold her very-much-alive baby in her arms?

Nope. It would easily be a case of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Hope, like this dunderheaded baby swap plot, is so obviously off the rails, no jury in their right mind would punish her.

Now, if we could just get TPTB to stop punishing viewers with this silly, never-ending storyline!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS.