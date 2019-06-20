The Bold and the Beautiful birthday: John McCook celebrates another year

Congratulations are in order for The Bold and the Beautiful star John McCook who celebrates his birthday today!

John McCook has given life to Eric Forrester since 1987, a role he has played to perfection. As the patriarch of the Forrester family, Eric has been at the center of many barn burner plots. Not only is he a savvy businessman, but he’s also catnip to the ladies!

At this time, the esteemed actor and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) are the soap’s longest-tenured thespians, having been with the show since its inception.

Since his debut, John McCook has been nominated three times for a Daytime Emmy Award as Outstanding Lead Actor. He’s been nominated two times for the Soap Opera Digest Outstanding Supporting Actor award.

Before joining The Bold and the Beautiful, John McCook portrayed Lance Prentiss on the CBS sister soap, The Young and the Restless. The California native and his lovely wife Laurette Spang reside in Southern California where B&B is filmed.

What does the future hold for Eric? He hasn’t been front and center for a while but that doesn’t mean he’s been laying low. We can assume that he’s been busy entertaining his new houseguests Flo (Katrina Bowden) and Shauna (Denise Richards) behind the scenes after wife Quinn (Rena Sofer) so generously invited them to move in.

His family is always a bustling bundle of energy, and at this time his son Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is looking to put his own son Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) into the lead designer role at the family business. Surely Eric will have some input on this decision?

And then there’s granddaughter Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) who is front and center in what has been the show’s biggest storyline in ages. Steffy is unknowingly involved in a baby swap, and when the cards come crashing down, her grandfather will no doubt be the among the first to offer advice.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.