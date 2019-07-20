The Bold and the Beautiful: 5 fast facts about Jeremy Ray Valdez

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers are about to get another visit from Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) in the near future, which is great news for fans of the upstanding cop, but undoubtedly bad news for the target of his investigation!

The brilliant detective is good at what he does, so it makes sense that when he’s on the scene he sets pulses racing–guilty characters sweat and lucky fans swoon. Handsome and talented, Jeremy Ray Valdez brings the good-guy character to life and adds an extra spark whenever he’s on air.

Here are a few fast facts to get you up to speed on the hunky actor while we wait for his next The Bold and the Beautiful appearance.

The New Mexico native is 39-years old, and he currently makes Los Angeles his home.

Jeremy Ray Valdez got his acting career off the ground doing high-visibility commercials for international brands including McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Verizon.

His television debut came on The Brothers Garcia and he’s appeared on Veronica Mars, NCIS, 24, CSI: NY, JAG, The Closer, The Shield, Without a Trace, and That’s So Raven.

His film credits including La Mission, and Blaze You Out.

A peek at Jeremy Ray Valdez’s social media reveal that he has an adorable son named Griffin, loves soup, and is a hyphenate–in addition to acting Valdez is a producer and photographer. You can check out some of his provocative, gorgeous photos on his website cypherphotostudios.com.

Valdez debuted as Detective Alex Sanchez on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2018. To what do viewers owe the pleasure of his latest on-screen visit? The details as to what the detective gets up to are scarce, but rumor has it that he will be looking into Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and his latest shenanigans.

Of course, there is always plenty of mischief going on in L.A. and among the core characters. Here’s to hoping that the handsome and talented detective sticks around for a while this time around!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.