Thanksgiving 2019 soap opera schedule: When will Y&R, B&B, Days, and GH air?

The Thanksgiving holiday has arrived, which is good news for food lovers, but not necessarily good news for soap opera fans. Whenever there is a holiday, it means there will be schedule changes for The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and Days of our Lives.

Thanks to the recent wave of preemptions, Thanksgiving won’t be entirely daytime drama free.

General Hospital

General Hospital will air a brand-new episode on Thursday, November 28. The network is using the holiday to help get their altered schedule back on track.

However, ABC will preempt General Hospital on Friday to make room for their regularly scheduled college football games. It is no surprise the soap opera will not air on November 29, the network has aired college football the day after Thanksgiving for years.

The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless schedule varies depending on your time zone. It is a little wonky this year, again due to all the preemptions the past couple of weeks.

On Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 28 the soap opera will air a new episode, except if you watch on PST because they will air coverage of the Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Young and the Restless will air at the regularly scheduled time in all of the other time zones.

CBS will air a new episode of Y&R on Friday, November 29 too, but with some time caveats. The soap opera will air at normals times except if you live in the PST zone. In that case, The Young and the Restless will air at 3 pm PST.

The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful will air an encore episode on Thursday, November 28. CBS will preempt the daytime drama on Friday, November 29 due to coverage of NCAA football.

Days of our Lives

Days of our Lives fans, it is going to be a long weekend. The NBC soap opera will be preempted on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29.

However, fans can always check out the new digital series, Last Blast Reunion if they need a Salem fix over the holiday.