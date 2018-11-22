Soap opera Thanksgiving schedule for 2018: GH, Y&R, B&B and DOOL preemption guide

This year the week of November 19-23, 2018, is a happy festive time, with Thanksgiving and Black Friday combining for a gorge-fest of food and shopping.

In the midst of all this revelry soap fans have come to expect that due to holiday scheduling their favorite soaps may be interrupted to some degree, and this year is no different.

If you’re wondering what the television schedule will be for The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, and General Hospital, we have all the details you need to know!

The Young and the Restless

Y&R will not air a brand new episode on Thursday November 22, but it will treat fans to a new episode on Friday November 23. It is set to resume at its regular time on Monday November 26.

The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B will not be on the air Thursday November 22, nor Friday November 23. It is set to resume at its regular time on Monday November 26.

Days of our Lives

DOOL will not be on the air Thursday November 22, nor Friday November 23. It is set to resume at its regular time on Monday November 26.

General Hospital

GH will not be on the air Friday November 23. On Thursday November 22, the soap will air a special repeat episode from November 27, 2000. Faithful fans will remember that this was the very first Thanksgiving that CarSon enjoyed together, so it is definitely a must-see moment. Keep in mind, at that time Sarah Brown was portraying Carly.

General Hospital is set to resume at its regular time on Monday November 26.