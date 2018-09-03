Robin Givens on The Bold and the Beautiful: Here’s what you need to know

The Bold and the Beautiful fans know Robin Givens as the busiest OB/GYN in L.A., having first delivered Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnis Wood) baby, and now she’s the doc on record for Liam and Hope (Annika Noelle). But Givens has quite a colorful past, both professionally and personally!

The lovely lady is doing double time at the moment, appearing on B&B and also putting in time as a recurring character Mayor Sierra McCoy on the CW’s Riverdale.

Her resume goes back to the mid-1980’s, when she got her big break on ABC’s hit comedy, Head of the Class. From there she went on to star in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with Will Smith, 90210, Sparks, and more recently, Once Upon a Time, Chuck, The Game, and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.

In 2000, Givens did a brief stint as a talk show host on Forgive or Forget, an unfortunately apt title since the show was canceled four months after Givens’ debut.

The talented thespian’s movie roles include A Rage in Harlem and Boomerang.

Born in 1964, the New York native graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in 1984 (she enrolled at age 15!), a year prior to debuting as Darlene Merriman on Head of the Class.

At that time Givens enjoyed a squeaky-clean image thanks in large part to her runaway success on Head of the Class. But her image took a hit when in 1988 she married notorious boxer and convicted rapist, Mike Tyson. Givens had a change of heart a year later and the two divorced.

Givens’ personal life has taken a few twists and turns since then. In 1997 she enjoyed another one-year marriage to tennis instructor Svetozar Marinković and in 2000 she and ex-boyfriend, tennis pro Murphy Jensen, had a son. Givens adopted her first son in 1993.

Givens had a few road bumps in the early 2000’s when she hit a pedestrian with her car, resulting in a civil lawsuit, and the IRS reportedly wanted her attention for back taxes.

But her stints on B&B have been a bright spot for fans as she interacts with Lope and Steam. Her latest emergency involves Hope’s rumored miscarriage: could it be that she has to deliver unthinkable news to Liam and Hope this week?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.