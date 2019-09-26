One Life to Live star Jessica Morris faces felony following domestic violence incident against boyfriend Rib Hillis

Soap star Jessica Morris has found herself facing a felony charge following a domestic violence incident that occurred back in May. The situation is more like a soap than real life, but it appears things were incredibly messy in a relationship she was in.

According to TMZ, Jessica Morris allegedly attacked her then-boyfriend, Rib Hillis. by nearly biting his lip off. The incident required the actor to get 25 stitches. He went to the hospital following the incident and the nurse is the one who reportedly made the call to the police. Hillis reveals that he has not spoken to Morris since the day everything went down back in May.

While this may seem like a regular domestic incident, it isn’t quite that cut and dry. Jessica Morris had been dating Rib Hillis, but he is married. His wife is Dancing with the Stars professional, Elena Grinenko.

Jessica Morris is known for her role on the now-defunct ABC soap, One Life to Live, as Jennifer Rappaport. She has spent time on other soaps that have explored other platforms including Beacon Hill and Ladies of the Lake. Morris has done several Lifetime movies, including one with Rib Hillis as her co-star.

Rib Hillis is known for his role on ABC’s Port Charles, as Dr. Jake Marshak. He held the role for only a year. In 2006, he appeared on NBC’s Passions as Ethan Winthrop, while Eric Martsolf tended to his newborn twins. Aside from his soapy roles, Hillis has appeared on Two and a Half Men, Ugly Betty, and ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

As far as details go, there is very little info surrounding Jessica Morris and Rib Hillis and their relationship. All that is known is that they were romantically involved and he was married at the time. Following the release of information regarding the domestic incident, there are plenty of questions and virtually no answers.