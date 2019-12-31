New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day soap opera schedule: When will Y&R, B&B, Days, and GH air?

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day have arrived, and that means changes in the schedule for fans’ favorite soap operas. As people prepare to say good-bye to 2019 and hello to 2020, alternate programming may interrupt General Hospital, Days of our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless.

Not only is this time of year a cause for celebration, but it also means a slew of sports programming, especially college football. It is never enjoyable for soap opera fans to discover their favorite show is not airing.

However, a little warning does soften the blow. Here is the schedule for GH, B&B, Y&R, and Days for the New Year holiday.

General Hospital

The ABC soap opera will air an encore episode on Tuesday, December 31. It is the New Year’s Eve episode from 2017 where Jason and Sam celebrate the New Year together, Anna disappears, and Carly schemes to get a couple back together. GH will be preempted on Wednesday, January 1, due to ABC sports programming.

Days of our Lives

Fans of the NBC soap opera will get a brand-new episode on New Year’s Eve to watch all of Salem ring in 2020. It is out with the old and in with the new, but not everyone is going to be happy in the New Year. Days will be preempted on New Year’s Day for alternate programming.

The Young and the Restless

There is good news for fans of The Young and the Restless. The CBS soap opera is scheduled to air a brand-new episode on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. It will be a full week of Y&R for fans.

The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful has a little different schedule than the other three daytime dramas. On Tuesday, December 31, B&B will air a new episode on the east coast but will be preempted on the west coast for The Sun Bowl. Then on Wednesday, January 1, a repeat episode will air on the east coast while the west coast watches the New Year’s Eve episode from December 31.

All four soap operas will air new episodes on Thursday, January 2, and Friday, January 3.