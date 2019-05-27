Memorial Day holiday soap preemptions: Which soaps will still air?

If you’re wondering how the Memorial Day holiday will affect your favorite soap operas, we’ve got the scoop for you!

Preemptions are a fact of life for soap fans, everything from high-speed pursuits to breaking political news seems to take over the daytime airwaves on a regular basis, leaving soap fans high and dry.

Well, this holiday we have all the news you’ll need to plan your day around regular programming as well as preemptions.

Are The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, Days of our Lives, and General Hospital on or off the air today?

The not so good news is that NBC’s Days of our Lives will not be seen on Monday, May 27 due to coverage of the 2019 French Open. And, take note, the following week, on Thursday, June 6 and Friday, June 7, the soap will once again be preempted in order to air tennis footage.

The better news is that while ABC will not air a new episode of General Hospital, viewers will be treated to an encore episode which originally aired on April 2. It is the soap’s special 56th-anniversary episode, and definitely a must-see.

If you missed it the first time around, the special revolves around the will of the late Dr. Gail Baldwin (Susan Brown). She left specific instructions for a scavenger hunt in the hospital for her loved ones. Her hope was that working together would heal old wounds, forge new friendships, and bring back happy memories.

That leaves the best news for last! On Memorial Day Monday, CBS will air new episodes of both The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.

All four soaps will resume regular programming on Tuesday, May 28.