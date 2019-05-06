Maurice Benard wins Outstanding Actor Daytime Emmy for his work on the Alzheimer’s storyline

Maurice Benard walked away with a Daytime Emmy last night for his role as Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital. He was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and took home the gold.

He was nominated alongside Jon Lindstrom (Ryan Chamberlain/Kevin Collins on General Hospital), Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott on The Young and the Restless), Billy Flynn (Chad DiMera on Days of our Lives), and Tyler Christopher (Stefan DiMera on Days of our Lives).

Winning the Daytime Emmy

When Maurice Benard took the stage at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, he didn’t have a speech prepared. His reel came in from the Alzheimer’s storyline. There were tears coming from Benard, something that was unexpected.

During his speech, Maurice Benard thanked his co-stars. His Daytime Emmy win was thanks to the people who helped him pull off the scenes. Max Gail took on the role as Mike Corbin and with that came the Alzheimer’s storyline and he also won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

What’s next for Sonny on General Hospital?

As Sonny and Carly (Laura Wright) adjust to welcoming a new baby, there is a lot going on. Mike is steadily going downhill and for the most part, he has been given less screen time.

Will General Hospital end up killing off Mike at some point? It is likely given the turn of events with him moving into a memory care facility and the mishaps he has had with little Avery.

Currently, Sonny is knee-deep in trying to save Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) from Dawn of Day and Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin). This will continue through May sweeps and after that, who knows what else Sonny will have to combat.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.