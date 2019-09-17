Love Island USA: Kyra Green to guest star on The Bold and the Beautiful this week

Love Island USA alum Kyra Green will guest star on The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

The brunette beauty found love on the first season of the CBS summer reality TV show. Kyra made a few mistakes along the way but ended up with her “soulmate” Cashel Barnett.

A couple of months after taking on reality TV, Kyra is ready to try her hand at soap operas. The model has booked a two-episode stint on The Bold and the Beautiful.

People magazine recently caught up with the 22-year-old to chat about her gig on the CBS soap opera.

“Everyone, including the crew and actors, were beyond sweet to me. I was so nervous since it was my first acting job since my Kidz Bop days when I was like 10. I’ve always loved acting, so I’m so excited to be getting back into it. One of the coolest moments on Love Island was when I was able to host one of the game shows and I had lines!” Kyra expressed.

She also shared that her parents have been long-time fans of The Bold and the Beautiful. They were over the moon that Kyra is playing a model on the daytime show, making her experience even more enjoyable.

The role is perfect for Kyra, who is an old pro at being a model thanks her days walking the runway.

“I started doing fashion week in New York, London, Paris and Milan when I was 16, so it was cool to play that role on the show,” she shared with the weekly magazine.

Based on photos from People, Kyra got the pleasure of filming with B&B staple Katherine Kelly Lang, who plays Brooke Logan. She also had some scenes with daytime vet Thorsten Kaye, who plays Ridge Forrester.

Kyra Green is trading in the Love Island USA villa for model life on The Bold and the Beautiful. Fans can see her in two episodes beginning this week. She first appears on Friday, September 20, and then again on Monday, September 23.

It is not uncommon for CBS to cast contestants from the network’s reality TV shows for brief appearances on The Bold and the Beautiful. Several Big Brother alums, like Season 20’s Tyler Crispen and Brett Robinson, have guest-starred the on soap opera.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.