Lisa de Cazotte death: Who is the Y&R producer and how did she die?

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Lisa de Cazotte passed away on December 7, 2019, at 58. She is survived by her husband, Antoine de Cazotte, three brothers, and several nieces and nephews. Her cause of death was not specified, the only thing that was revealed to the public was that she battled a long-time illness.

At the time of her passing, Lisa de Cazotte was employed as the supervising producer at The Young and the Restless. She landed at the CBS soap in 2017 and that is where she ended her career as well. Lisa won her third Daytime Emmy while working on The Young and the Restless.

While it may have seemed like Lisa de Cazotte had it made, she worked hard through the ranks of the soap business. Being a supervising producer was a dream job, attained with hard work and proof that she had what it took to make it.

#LisadeCazotte Had a stellar career #OLTL #GH #YR & other super soaps As #LisaHesser she'd been an Intern at #OLTL working her way up & up:)-I felt privileged when as #ExecProducer #Passions she called personally with invite to play #Hecuba! Smart & honest-she was 1st class-RIP — robin strasser (@robinstrasser) December 12, 2019

One Life to Live was where Lisa de Cazotte got her start. After she graduated from Fordham University, her first job was at the now-defunct ABC soap. It taped on the east coast, and from there, de Cazotte was able to work her way up the ranks.

Several other soap operas were listed on Lisa de Cazotte’s resume as well. Not only has she worked on Sunset Beach, All My Children, and Santa Barbara, but she also put in time on General Hospital: Night Shift, Passions, and Days of our Lives.