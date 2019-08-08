Laura Wright in a cast: What happened to the General Hospital star?

Laura Wright is a fan favorite on General Hospital. Her portrayal of Carly Corinthos is one of the best and her spin on the character has lasted the longest.

After three prior actresses took on the role, Wright was the one who stuck around.

Things have changed a lot in Laura Wright’s life and with that comes new things. She is currently dating co-star Wes Ramsey (Peter August) and has been for a while now.

The two often share photos on social media of things they are doing or places they are visiting.

The most recent photo shared by Laura Wright revealed she recently suffered an injury. The General Hospital star revealed that she fell at work over a week ago and broke her foot. Wright revealed she will be unable to walk for six weeks will be in a cast for four.

Included in the photo was Wes Ramsey. Both he and Wright were on matching scooters with one leg up and one leg down. It looks like she will be using it to get around for the next few weeks as she recovers from her injury.

If you’re wondering where the second scooter came from, you aren’t alone. Laura Wright revealed that it was Kin Shriner’s. Remember, Scotty has been scooting around General Hospital in recent weeks.

As of now, there has been no information about how Laura Wright will film. General Hospital could potentially write the injury in or they could just not use the scooter and hide the cast.

It may be a difficult task to include in the storyline as the show tapes weeks in advance.

Despite the injury, Laura Wright appears to be in good spirits. She praised Wes Ramsey for taking care of her while she is down. It looks like this pair was a match made in heaven!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.