Kristoff St. John’s final airdate revealed for late Young and the Restless star, tribute episode also scheduled

Fans of the late Kristoff St. John should know that tomorrow, February 6, 2019, will be the last appearance on The Young and the Restless of the star who debuted on the soap as Neil Winters in 1991.

According to Soap Opera Digest, the CBS soap will also air a special tribute on Friday to the veteran actor who was a fan favorite from day one. St. John passed away Sunday, February 3, and since that time fans, colleagues and loved ones have flooded social media with memories, condolences and tributes to the leading man.

My good friend and colleague, MY BROTHA, KRISTOFF ST.JOHN , passed away!! No words right now!! pic.twitter.com/um3RVtQYPh — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) February 4, 2019

There has been no cause of death given for the actor but it has been reported that foul play is not suspected. St. John was discovered unresponsive by a friend, and pronounced dead at his residence in Woodland Hills, California, according to a representative from the L.A. County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner.

On Monday, CBS released a statement about the Y&R star’s death, saying in part, “He was a very talented actor and an even better person. For those of us who were fortunate enough to work with him for the last 27 years, he was a beloved friend whose smile and infectious laugh made every day on set a joy and made audiences love him. On behalf of the cast and crew, CBS and Sony Pictures Television, we offer our heartfelt sympathy to his family and loved ones, especially his two daughters, Paris and Lola.”

St. John’s son Julian preceded him in death in 2014. Following his son’s death of apparent suicide, St. John became a spokesperson for mental health awareness. He was engaged to Russian model Kseniya Mikhaleva in September.

The legendary actor was nominated for 9 Daytime Emmy Awards and won in 1993 for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series and in 2008 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Daytime Drama Series.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.