Kristen Alderson hints General Hospital return — Will Starr Manning end up in Port Charles again?

Will Kristen Alderson return to General Hospital as Starr Manning? Pic credit: ABC

Kristen Alderson has been out of the soap game for a while now. She grew up playing Starr Manning on One Life to Live and was then transplanted in the same role on General Hospital.

Unfortunately, the character had to be pulled because of contractual obligations to Prospect Park. Kristen Alderson then returned to General Hospital to originate the role of Kiki Jerome. She was later replaced by Hayley Erin, the Kiki who was killed during November sweeps.

Is a General Hospital return happening?

Yesterday, Kristen Alderson tweeted about doing something fun with General Hospital, tagging the show in her tweet.

After that, she went silent and didn’t elaborate on anything. Fans were hoping for a return to Port Charles as Starr Manning, but a new character would work too.

Happy Valentine’s Day everyone!! Guess what?? I’m doing something realllly fun today & it has to do with @GeneralHospital 😜😁 Any guesses!? — Kristen Alderson (@krisalderson) February 14, 2019

Several of the actors she has worked with before have appeared on, or are currently a part of General Hospital.

Roger Howarth is playing Franco now, but he was Starr’s dad, Todd Manning on One Life to Live. Michael Easton was also a part of Llanview as John McBain but now portrays Hamilton Finn. It would be interesting to throw Kristen Alderson in the mix once again.

What has Kristen Alderson been up to since leaving General Hospital?

After working on soaps since she was a little girl, Kristen Alderson took some time away from acting. In 2018, she took the role of Cindy Lou in the Off-Broadway hit, The Marvelous Wonderettes.

Recently, she announced that the show would be returning and would run on Sundays only.

Last June, Kristen Alderson said she wouldn’t mind bringing Starr Manning back to General Hospital. With the connection she has with Frank Valentini from One Life to Live, it is entirely possible that she will be back in some capacity.

General Hospital air weekdays on ABC.