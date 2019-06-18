Is Will Horton going to die on Days of our Lives?

Days of our Lives fans are in a dither and a quandary over WilSon. If you’ve been enjoying one too many picnics this summer, you don’t know that Will (Chandler Massey) is in dire straits. He and Sonny (Freddie Smith) managed to marry yesterday, in the hospital surrounded by a few close friends and family members.

On Tuesday, Will’s crack care staff run more tests and discover that things are not improving.

How could this be after all the trials and tribulations these two have gone through?

The real million dollar question is — could Will possibly die again? Yes, again. He has been dead once before apparently, but in true soap fashion, he was brought back to life by a secret serum held by a mysterious, but alas now a dead, (apparently) doctor.

Would the show kill him off again? The last time they did the fan outrage was huge. How could they kill off a legacy character? He was both a Horton and the son of Sami (Alison Sweeney).

Well, after the cries and protests they couldn’t, and Will was brought back. Does he have eight more lives left?

Maybe! That smarmy cad Xander (Paul Telfer) miraculously coughed up Dr. Rolf’s (William Utay) diary, and now, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is hard at work trying to decipher a clue to save Will.

It’s the eleventh hour. His parents Sami and Lucas (Bryan Datillo), are speeding over to Salem to say their last goodbyes since they missed the wedding which happened very quickly.

Fans of the inimitable Sami will no doubt have lots to look forward to when she bursts on the scene. Lots of wailing, gnashing of teeth, and if anyone can pull a miracle out of thin air, it’s her.

Will Will’s loved ones prevent his untimely death?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.