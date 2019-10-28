Is Tristan Rogers returning to The Young and the Restless as the ‘old jerk?’

The Young and the Restless fans could be in for a surprise appearance by Tristan Rogers if the name on everyone’s lips, Colin Atkinson, is any indication. The latest twist in the Chancellor will contestation has Cane (Daniel Goddard) inheriting Katherine’s billions, not Devon (Bryton James).

It would appear that the sudden appearance of the will plot was a quickie way to send off Cane, as we know that Goddard is leaving the show. What better way to depart Genoa City than as a billionaire?

What if this latest will, which shows Cane as the lucky party, is also a sham? If so, it may be enough to send Cane running for the hills with all of his ill-gotten gains.

There are two reasons why Colin could be involved in these shenanigans. First, he’s Cane’s dad, so presumably he would stand to get a good chunk of the fortune if Cane were so inclined. After all, what’s a few million between father and son?

Bolstering this theory, Jill (Jess Walton) tells a secret to Cane that involves Colin. She tells him that she has a sneaking feeling that Colin could be behind the switch-up that results in Cane being the beneficiary, not Devon.

An emblem on the document envelope looked to be from a hotel in the Maldives, a locale Colin wanted to visit. Cane thinks it could all be a coincidence, but Jill knows what the con man is capable of. She vows to hunt Colin down, presumably to bring him to justice.

Also bolstering the theory that Colin could be making an appearance is the fact that Amanda referenced working for an old jerk.

We hate to be rude, and those are her words, not ours, but Colin could fit this harsh description in the eyes of many!

Is Colin the old jerk behind all of this turmoil that could end up being the reason Cane ditches town?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.